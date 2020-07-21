PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man last seen last week.
Police are asking the public for help finding Willis Morris.
Pittsburgh Police SVU seeks the public’s assistance in locating 78 year old Willis Morris. He is 5’9, 150 lbs with Gray hair and Brown eyes. Willis is know to visit Hazelwood, South side and Homestead. Please call detectives at 412-323-7141.https://t.co/5PzBNuwRCB pic.twitter.com/XPCqOYf5DT
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 21, 2020
They say he’s 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Morris was last seen July 16.
According to police, he’s known to visit Hazelwood, the South Side and Homestead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the special victims unit detectives at 412-323-7141.
