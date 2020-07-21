CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says County Has Topped 6,500 Cases, Death Toll Stands At 209
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 78-year-old man last seen last week.

Police are asking the public for help finding Willis Morris.

They say he’s 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Morris was last seen July 16.

According to police, he’s known to visit Hazelwood, the South Side and Homestead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the special victims unit detectives at 412-323-7141.

