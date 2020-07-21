PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating meth manufacturing in Pine Township, Indiana County after a dump site was found.
Police say they got information about meth manufacturing in the area of Malloy Hollow Road, and a trooper canvased the area and found several plastic bags along the roadside in a wooded area.
A clandestine laboratory response team was sent out to the scene. Police say they processed 22 suspected one-pot vessels and 26 acid generators along with empty chemicals and packages used to make meth.
They did not find any evidence leading them to a suspect.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to call the state police or local law enforcement. Anonymous reports can also be made through 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.
You must log in to post a comment.