PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has received funding for the pre-arrest program that would get started on the North Side.

The idea is to give police more options when it comes to low-level nonviolent crimes.

The city says this isn’t a knee-jerk reaction for the calls to reform but instead a catalyst for change. Its goal is to help people who commit crimes stemming from behavioral issues including crimes related to mental health, poverty, and substance abuse.

Some of the issues, this program aims to address are working to ensure people do not enter the criminal justice system, support people who interact with police often, specifically those associated with crimes of poverty and refer them to social services and support.

And be harmed reduction-based. The city feels this will allow people to have more of their needs met.

“And when they do encounter someone that has unmet needs rather than citations and arrests they have other tools in their tool belts to try and address those needs,” said Laura Drogowski, the Critical Communities Manager in Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto says just cycling people through the criminal justice system doesn’t improve outcomes. He also says the goal is to continue to implement public health informed practices like diversion to stop this cycle.

The city says not all arrests can be avoided but the city, police and social services feel this can be a new beginning for those this program can help.

The City Council will be discussing this today at their meeting at 10 a.m.