PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey will host a roundtable discussion about the return of the MLB on Tuesday.
.@MLB is back! To learn more about what is being done to safely resume the game, I’m hosting a virtual panel with @Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins, @Pirates GM Ben Cherington, and officials from @MLB and @MLB_PLAYERS. Tune in tomorrow at 2:30 PM on YouTube: https://t.co/b60IK8HcdP
— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) July 20, 2020
Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington will join other executives to talk about what the MLB is doing to keep players safe. The event is supposed to start at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Major League season will start Thursday night in Washington, D.C.
