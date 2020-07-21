CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 172 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Grows To 6,435
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey will host a roundtable discussion about the return of the MLB on Tuesday.

Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington will join other executives to talk about what the MLB is doing to keep players safe. The event is supposed to start at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Major League season will start Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

