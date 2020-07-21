Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – WalletHub is ranking Pittsburgh among the top 50 most educated cities in America.
According to WalletHub, out of the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, Pittsburgh is the 39th most educated.
At the top of the list: Ann Arbor, San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and Washington-Arlington-Alexandria. At the bottom of the list: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Brownsville-Harlingen and Visalia-Porterville.
WalletHub used 11 metrics like the share of adults 25 years and older with a graduate or professional degree and the quality of universities.
You can read more about WalletHub’s methodology here.
