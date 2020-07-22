Comments
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Police in Ambridge are searching for Gary Kerr, a missing 84-year-old man.
He was reported missing on Tuesday night when he walked out of his home around 7:00 p.m.
Kerr is described as 5’5″ with white hair and wearing a pink/salmon colored shirt with beige pants and slip-on shoes.
Police say he sufferes from dementia and does not speak well.
Kerr is known to walk with a slight limp but is able to move well.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to Ambridge Police at 724-266-3270.
