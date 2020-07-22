CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says County Has Topped 6,500 Cases, Death Toll Stands At 209
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Police in Ambridge are searching for Gary Kerr, a missing 84-year-old man.

He was reported missing on Tuesday night when he walked out of his home around 7:00 p.m.

Kerr is described as 5’5″ with white hair and wearing a pink/salmon colored shirt with beige pants and slip-on shoes.

Police say he sufferes from dementia and does not speak well.

Kerr is known to walk with a slight limp but is able to move well.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to Ambridge Police at 724-266-3270.

