PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your cabinets. Hostess Products issued a voluntary recall for some of their Raspberry Zingers products over mold concerns.
According to the FDA, the affected products may develop mold before their “best by” date.
To see which products are affected, visit the FDA’s website.
If you have one of the products, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, you can call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Eastern time.
