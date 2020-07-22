PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More rain and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

Similar to Tuesday, rain and storms will start a little earlier than normal and will end earlier as mid-level energy will move through starting this morning with another burst early this afternoon.

That will be the trigger for rain and in some cases storms to develop.

Like yesterday, the time and window for storms will be a little earlier than normal due to the cause of all of this.

Storms could arrive as early as 9:00 a.m. and could last through 5:00 p.m.

The best chance for severe weather is likely from 1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. and mainly from the Laurels to the east.

Rain Showers are expected to stick around on Thursday but the storm chances should be way down.

The weather goes from damp to hot as weekend highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees.

