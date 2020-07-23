The summer reality hit Big Brother will debut its 22nd season with an All-Star cast who have one thing in common – they all have something to prove. The two-hour live move-in premiere event will air Wednesday, August 5th at 9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

This summer marks Big Brother’s 20th anniversary since debuting on the CBS Television Network back on July 5, 2000. Season 22 is the second time in the series’ history to feature an All-Star cast, the first being in 2006.

Big Brother will once again have three weekly episodes including the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The All-Star houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.

In these unprecedented times Big Brother will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority. Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, contestants will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members. In addition all supplies delivered to the house will be disinfected and the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

This season’s Big Brother house will be outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording contestant’s every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. Tune in on Wednesday, August 5th for Big Brother‘s latest premiere. Check your local listings for more information.