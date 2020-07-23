HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is now offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female.
The state Department of Transportation said Thursday that people can now choose that option in addition to the “male” or “female” designation.
It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use “X″ as a third option to indicate gender.
PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said it is critical to have an accurate identification card for access to employment, healthcare, housing and more.
PennDOT says 16 other states offer a non-binary option on state-issued licenses or cards.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.