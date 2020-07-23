HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state’s first probable human case of West Nile Virus infection in 2020 has been found in a Potter County resident, the DEP says.

Samples are being sent to the CDC to be tested and confirmed. The DEP and department of health “strongly recommend” all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.

“While we encourage Pennsylvanians to enjoy the outdoors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also want them to take proper precautions from mosquitoes while outside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.

“With the first human case of West Nile Virus detected, we want people to protect themselves. Several simple steps can help protect yourself and loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”

Symptoms of the West Nile Virus include blindness, disorientation, headache, high fever, muscle weakness, numbness and tremors. Only one in 150 people infected develop severe illness. Symptoms may last for weeks, and the neurological effects may be permanent, the department of health says.

The mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus are most active at dawn and dusk, the DEP says. To avoid mosquito bites, use DEET-containing insect repellent and cover exposed skin with lightweight clothing.

