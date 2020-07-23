COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA/AP) — Columbus zoo officials say the red panda reported missing from her habitat has been found safe.

Officials at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said the small nocturnal animal, which is about the size of a raccoon, was discovered missing from her Asia Quest habitat Wednesday. She had last been seen the previous evening.

On Thursday, the zoo said Kora is back in her habitat. She was spotted by two guests at 4:43 p.m. in dense foliage between the rhino habitat and the entrance of the Pachyderm Building.

When zoo officials arrived, Kora climbed into a tree, and officials were unsuccessful in their attempts to get her down. She was then tranquilized and taken to the zoo’s Animal Health Center for evaluation.

She was given a clean bill of health and returned to her habitat.

“Kora has since been returned to her habitat in Asia Quest, where she will have the opportunity to reunite with her cubs when she wakes. Her care team will continue their overnight watch to ensure they continue to do well, and red panda father, General Tso, will have the opportunity to join them in the morning,” the zoo said on Facebook.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)