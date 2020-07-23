PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania is teaming up with Total Sports Enterprises for an online sports memorabilia auction.

The online auction begins today at 8:00 a.m. and lasts until Monday at 8:00 p.m.

The proceeds will benefit MGA’s free patient support services.

Items being auctioned include signed memorabilia from current and former Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates players.

Other goods up for grabs include movie memorabilia and tickets to local and regional venues.

“We are thrilled to be working with TSE to host this on-line sports memorabilia auction”, said Jim Joyce, Executive Director of the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA. “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted organizations like MGA throughout the country by limiting our ability to conduct community outreach and fundraising efforts that we normally would. By hosting an online auction, we will hopefully be able to raise important funds that will allow MGA to continue to provide free patient support services to those impacted by Myasthenia Gravis.”

Myasthenia Gravis is an autoimmune disorder of extreme muscle weakness with no known causes or cure.

You can start bidding at 8:00 a.m. on the 32 Auctions website.