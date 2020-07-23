Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scattered rain will be possible throughout the day with weak storms in the morning and stronger storms possible ahead of a front sinking into western Pennsylvania.
Rain showers will continue to into Friday morning.
At this point, Friday afternoon looks dry, but some data points to rain showers being possible from Pittsburgh and south during that time. If so, it would be just light rain.
The rest of the weekend is looking hot with high temperatures near 90 both on Saturday and Sunday.
The next chance for rain arrives on Monday after Friday’s rain chances.
