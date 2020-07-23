Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target has plans to move into downtown Pittsburgh, a company spokesperson says.
The store is coming to 400 Fifth Avenue, which is where the Kaufmann’s — and later Macy’s — used to be.
A spokesperson says the store will be about 22,000 square feet.
More specific details — including “how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests” and the opening date — will be available as the company gets closer to opening the store.
Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close.
