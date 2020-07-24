PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 198 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 2,255 test results, and two additional deaths.

Of the 198 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 197 are confirmed cases and one is probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 7,015 since March 14.

The newest cases range in age from 2 months to 97 years with a median age of 42 years, the health department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 6 through July 23.

Health Department officials report 22 more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 573 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 180 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 83 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 221. The two latest deaths include a 54-year-old and 89-year-old whose dates of death are July 11 and 22.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the 147 newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 2

05-12 – 5

13-18 – 18

19-24 – 15

25-49 – 80

50-64 – 47

65 + — 31

This the the gender breakdown:

Female – 108

Male – 90

Health officials say, as of Thursday, 98,316 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

