By Lindsay Ward
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Centers for Disease Control has put together a list of questions for parents as we approach the back to school season.

That list of questions can be found on the CDC website.

The guidelines are in place to help parents decide what is best for their children for the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Questions include how comfortable parents would feel about their child’s school district plans – do they have effective plans in place and is the district communicating them well?

Meanwhile, some of the guidelines include:

  • Encourage all students to wear a cloth face covering, especially if they can’t social distance
  • Avoid sharing books, toys, electronic devices, and games
  • Encourage children to bring their own lunch or serve lunches inside classrooms instead of the cafeteria

    • The CDC acknowledges some of these guidelines will be a challenge but reminds parents and students that wearing a mask is the best way to slow the spread of the virus.

    Parents can find a virtual tool on the CDC website that will help them with the guidelines.

    Comments