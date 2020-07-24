LIGONIER, Pa. (AP) — A man driving a stolen SUV led police on a high-speed chase through two counties in western Pennsylvania before crashing into cars parked at a restaurant, authorities said.

Gary Austin Blough, 18, of Johnstown, faces numerous counts including unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and drug possession. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

The chase began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when state police were notified that the stolen SUV was on Route 30 in Jenner. Troopers soon stopped the vehicle, but authorities say Blough sped away, spurring a chase that saw the SUV reach speeds of up to 120 mph.

The chase ended about 10 minutes later, when the SUV hit a guard rail and crashed into at least two cars parked at the restaurant in Ligonier. Blough ran away from the crash scene but was soon captured, authorities said.

Two people, including a juvenile, were in the SUV with Blough, but it wasn’t clear if they would face any charges.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.

