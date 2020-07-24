PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic has left plenty of people craving connections.

It has also challenged families who are trying to find ways to keep their children active and engaged.

However, one local mother has a unique answer and she’s using it to help others.

Enter, Christine Furman, and “Momspiration 412 Worldwide.”

It’s been quite a while since many of these kids and their parents have said hello to one another in-person.

With plenty of space and sunshine at Moon Park, they can trade the solitude of their family rooms and kitchens for some together time in the great outdoors.

“Momspiration412 Worldwide is all about connections for the parents, and educational playdates for the kids,” Furman said. “So, right now we’re at the park due to the situation.”

For families new to Pittsburgh, Furman hosts “Kids & Connections” events. They’re all about family bonds and new friendships.

It has helped Cher Sidoreous and her son Caleb.

“You can’t get much better than that, especially as a mom who travels all across the nation with my husband,” Cher said. “It’s a new state, new city, new everything, so first protocol is trying to connect with somebody. Just a friend, a friend for him, a friend for me.”

The events feature singing, cooking, and crafts.

These events are not just in-person. Furman has also kept everyone connected virtually while families were sheltering at home.

“I went live every day for three months and I brought that connection to the parents in their homes,” she said. “I brought that routine to the kiddos by having calendars, and songs, and an activity a day.”

Furman, a former teacher, incorporates a curriculum called “edu-play” that sends activity boxes right to their doors.

“Sometimes [it’s] supplies, sometimes snacks, but each week, there’s an activity for the day,” she said.

Some days, those activities and opportunities present a chance to support local charities.

“Just a great way to give back to the community and say, ‘we’re here for you,’ we want to connect with everyone,” Furman said.