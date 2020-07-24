HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Multiple counties in southwestern Pennsylvania are showing “concerning” percent positivity rates for the Coronavirus, according to the Wolf administration.

The new data comes from the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The dashboard’s data compares the seven-day period of July 17 – July 23 to the previous seven days, July 10 – July 16. Allegheny County has shown 6.6% positivity while Beaver County has 8.7% positivity, Mercer County has 7.6% positivity, Armstrong County has 8.6% positivity and Fayette County has 5.4% positivity.

Other counties in the state with high positivity rates include Franklin County at 7.7%, Lawrence County at 6.2%, Chester County at 6.0%, Philadelphia County at 5.6%, York County at 5.4%, Dauphin County at 5.3%, Delaware County at 5.3%, Bedford County at 5.1% and Greene County at 5.1%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says if Pennsylvanians travel to Wyoming or Missouri, they should quarantine for 14 consecutive days upon their return. The states are part of a list first compiled by the state Department of Health on July 2.

“The mitigation efforts we took last week were a proactive step to get in front of the rise of cases that we are continuing to see,” Gov. Wolf said. “We know that it will take a period of time for the mitigation efforts to be reflected in the data. One thing we know for certain is that we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need to recommit to the simple measures of mask-wearing and social distancing to stop the spread and go back to more freedoms.”

