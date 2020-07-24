CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Cases, 15 More Hospitalizations
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have a few showers for today but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing through the day and a high in the mid 80s again.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The nice thing about today is the northwesterly winds bringing us lower humidity.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

This weekend we are set up for hot and humid conditions with highs at or near 90 and plenty of sunshine!

Stay hydrated and cool!

Next week we start off hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms – we do need the rain!

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

