Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have a few showers for today but much of the day looks dry with clouds decreasing through the day and a high in the mid 80s again.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
The nice thing about today is the northwesterly winds bringing us lower humidity.
This weekend we are set up for hot and humid conditions with highs at or near 90 and plenty of sunshine!
Stay hydrated and cool!
Next week we start off hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms – we do need the rain!
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.