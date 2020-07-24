Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yelp released grim numbers on the future of restaurants.
Yelp’s report found 60 percent of restaurants that closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic have now closed permanently. While many tried to adapt to online ordering and curbside pickup, the drop in business was too much.
Yelp found that clubs and bars are closing at even higher rates.
Some local restaurants that have closed are Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant and Alexander’s Italian Bistro.
Emily Catalano’s website GoodFoodPittsburgh.com has been following the opening and closing trends in the Pittsburgh Restaurant scene.
“It is on the brink of devastation, honestly,” she told KDKA.
