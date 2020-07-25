Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers For Public Transit members handed out free masks Friday afternoon.
Volunteers met at the corner of Sixth and Smithfield Streets around 4:00 p.m. Friday. They walked up and down the street, planning to hand out more than 2,000 reusable cloth masks for riders and workers.
“We know that the Port Authority instituted a rule that riders have to wear masks when they’re on the buses, but they’re not giving out masks,” said Dan Yablonsky, Communications Director of the group. “So we need to give out masks to transit riders so that riders and workers are safe.”
The group says they are calling on more people to advocate for transit funding to avoid fare cuts and layoffs during the pandemic.
