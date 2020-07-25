WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a teenage girl who went under the Monongahela River near West Mifflin and did not resurface Friday night.

Crews resumed their search just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday. KDKA observed that for the first half hour, they were working within a nearly half-mile span. McKeesport River Rescue as well as crews from Murrysville and Elizbeth have been spotted this morning going up and down the river banks.

The search lasted more than four hours last night.

More than 100 search and rescue personnel responded to the scene last night, trying to locate the missing girl through multiple methods. Police say the call came into 911 around 6:00 p.m. Friday. The teenage girl had disappeared into the water near Lebanon School Road. She was reportedly fishing on the river bank with her family when she went missing. Her stepfather reportedly tried to grab her but was unable to pull her back.

“The relatives were fishing, and the girl was just playing near the water and they don’t know what happened,” Chief Anthony Topolnak with the West Mifflin Police Department said. “The girl, last time they saw her, she was out too far and started going under the water.”

A county search boat joined other crews this morning on the river. Police do believe the girl may have been swept away by a current which they also say is strong again this morning, which could present some challenges as this search unfolds. Police say the search will last throughout the day. Dive crews will be there until they have exhausted all other options.

Police are asking people to stay away from the Monongahela River today so that search efforts are not disrupted.