HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A new study has found that Pennsylvania is one of the top five states in the country with the toughest Coronavirus restrictions.

Pennsylvania ranked third on Wallethub’s study of states with the most stringent Coronavirus restrictions. California ranked first and New Jersey second, while Ohio and West Virginia were much further down the list. Wallethub’s data was based on observations collected by July 21.

WalletHub used 18 metrics for the study such as the requirement to wear a face mask in public, travel restrictions, restrictions on crowds and reopening restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Several local bar and restaurant owners have decried the Wolf administration’s decisions, prompting some state legislators to write the governor a letter on Friday, asking him to readjust some of the state’s measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

As of Friday, Pennsylvania reported 1,213 new Coronavirus cases, with 146 new Coronavirus cases reported in Allegheny County.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in yesterday’s press briefing. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

The full study can be viewed here.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: