PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Pirates begin their 2020, 60-game season, fans are not permitted inside PNC Park for games.

However, on Saturday the Pirates announced a “Virtual Fan Experience” that will attempt to replicate the in-game experience fans would normally get when attending a ball game at PNC Park.

All of these experiences, including the Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Races, quiz games, and a virtual “t-shirt toss,” will all be available on all digital channels.

This will give fans a chance to win prizes on social media as well as test their Pirates and baseball knowledge from home.

Video features that usually are played between innings at PNC Park will be played on the Pirates’ website, the MLB Ballpark App, and all Pirates’ social media channels.

“This season is like no other and no matter how hard we try, PNC Park will not be the same without our fans in attendance cheering our team on,” said Pirates president Travis Williams. “The ballpark experience is such an important part of baseball and while, for now, we cannot allow fans into PNC Park, we will do everything possible to bring this experience to them at home.”

These virtual experiences will officially launch on Monday, the day of the Pirates home opener at PNC Park against the Brewers.

The Pirates also plan to honor local healthcare workers, medical professionals, and first responders that have been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes a National Anthem performance from Babette Saunders, an 18-year emergency room clerk at Jefferson Hospital, and a moment of silence held for those that have died during the pandemic.