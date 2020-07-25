Comments
Mt. Lebanon – Washington Road
North Versailles – Lincoln Highway
Greensburg – Main Street
McKees Rocks – Chartiers Avenue
West Mifflin – Homeville Road
Bridgeville Giant Eagle – Washington Pike
Indiana Farmer’s Bank – Philadelphia Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PNC Bank is closing dozens of branches, including eight in Pittsburgh.
On October 16, three locations will close.
Then, on November 20, four more will close.
Lastly, on December 4, the PNC Bank branch in Elizabeth on Market Street will close.
