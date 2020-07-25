CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 146 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PNC Bank is closing dozens of branches, including eight in Pittsburgh.

On October 16, three locations will close.

  • Mt. Lebanon – Washington Road
  • North Versailles – Lincoln Highway
  • Greensburg – Main Street

    • Then, on November 20, four more will close.

  • McKees Rocks – Chartiers Avenue
  • West Mifflin – Homeville Road
  • Bridgeville Giant Eagle – Washington Pike
  • Indiana Farmer’s Bank – Philadelphia Street

    • Lastly, on December 4, the PNC Bank branch in Elizabeth on Market Street will close.

