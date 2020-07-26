Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Tenel Dorsey has a lot to celebrate these days.
Dorsey was dealt a double blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
Today, she cut the ribbon and opened the newest location of “Dreamz Hair Salon & Barber Shop” in Homestead.
Not only did she have to make due through the shutdown and restrictions in place because of the coronavirus, but she also had to battle the virus itself in March.
“It definitely put me in a position where I thought I was going to lose everything,” she said. “The fact that I prayed, I basically allowed God to come into my heart and navigate things for me, it really turned all the way around for me.”
She said she’s grateful that now she has recovered and can get back to business.
