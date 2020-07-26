Comments
COLUMBUS, Oh. (AP) — An Ohio Supreme Court program is encouraging lawyers to work at the polls this November in exchange for continuing education credit.
To earn four hours of credit, participating attorneys must complete training at local election boards and work the entire voting day.
Workers typically serve from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. when polls close.
Ohio lawyers must earn 24 continuing education hours every two years.
The poll program was created with elections chief Frank LaRose as the state deals with a shortage of poll workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
