PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing mother and her son.

Police say an incorrect photo of Jamilah Mclean, the mother, was provided to them. Below are the correct photos of Jamilah Mclean and her son, Josiah Mclean.

According to police, 17-year-old Jamilah Mclean and her 1-year-old son Josiah were last seen on Friday leaving their home in East Hills around 2:00 p.m.

Jamilah is described as 5’3″, 165 pounds, with black hair in braids. She also frequently wears glasses.

Josiah is described as 2’4″, 22 pounds, and has black hair.

They are believed to be in East Hills and Braddock Hills.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

