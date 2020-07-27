PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — DICK’s Sporting Goods announced that its all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

The company made the announcement on Monday. The company added the closure will also affect specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream. The company says while they have had limited hours on Thanksgivings of previous years, its locations were still open.

All DICK’s Sporting Goods locations will operate with standard business hours on Wednesday, November 25. Information about other holiday hours, including on Black Friday, will reportedly be released at a later date.

Additionally, DICK’s Sporting Goods employees will be receiving a 15% pay premium through the end of 2020.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

DICK’s Sporting Goods has its headquarters in Pittsburgh.