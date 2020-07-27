Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The tarp is on the field at PNC Park for the first time in 2020.
On Monday, the Pirates’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been delayed due to rain. It is Pittsburgh’s first home game of the season.
The rain delay came after 1 1/2 innings of play, and the Pirates say they have an estimated start time of 9:15 p.m.
