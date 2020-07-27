CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The tarp is on the field at PNC Park for the first time in 2020.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Monday, the Pirates’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers has been delayed due to rain. It is Pittsburgh’s first home game of the season.

The rain delay came after 1 1/2 innings of play, and the Pirates say they have an estimated start time of 9:15 p.m.

