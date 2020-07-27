PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A standout student athlete is being mourned today after he was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened Sunday around 9 p.m. along Route 130 in Penn Township.

The victim is identified as 20-year-old Tre Cunningham of Jeannette.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, Cunningham was driving his 2004 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle. He was traveling east on State Route 130 at the same time as a BMW X3 going in the same direction. Cunningham crossed the yellow double line in an attempt to pass the BMW and collided with it. The collision resulted in Cunningham being thrown from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Trib reports that Cunningham was a three-sport athlete during his time at Jeannette Junior/Senior High School. He played football, basketball and baseball.

He helped both the football and baseball teams to titles, according to the Trib. The football team winning WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles, and the baseball team, a WPIAL Class A title as well.

Cunningham graduated in 2018 and moved on to La Roche where he played for the Redhawks’ baseball team for two seasons.

The La Roche community mourns the loss of a great student-athlete and an even better person, Tre Cunningham. Tre was a pitcher for the baseball team and played two seasons with the Redhawks. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/T5cbKjQTGc — La Roche Redhawks (@LRUAthletics) July 27, 2020

Penn Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash.