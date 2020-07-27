Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Second Lady Karen Pence and Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) Robert Wilkie will visit Pittsburgh this week.
Their visit, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, will involve a trip to the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System for a roundtable discussion on Art, Dance/Movement, and Music Therapy. They will also reportedly participate in a discussion about veteran suicide prevention. Multiple veterans are expected to share their stories about their experiences with therapy at the VA facilities. Therapists are expected to speak about their work at the VA.
Pence and Wilkie are also scheduled to visit a local veteran-owned business, Forever Heart Farm LLC.
