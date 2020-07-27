JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman is charged with leaving her two young children home alone in the middle of the night.

According to court records, 25-year-old Justys Lynn Weightman left her 3- and 1-year-old kids in her Stella Street home in Westmoreland County to borrow feminine products from a friend.

While she was gone, the woman’s 3-year-old child woke up, left home and wandered around the neighborhood until he walked into a neighbor’s home, according to investigators.

Court records show the child walked roughly 200 feet.

“I was laying on my couch, it was quarter to one, and my door opened,” one neighbor told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti. “I picked him up, walked out on the porch and he just kept saying, ‘mommy,’ pointing at the house.”

Attempts to call Weightman went unanswered, so the police were called. Weightman wasn’t home but there was someone still in the house.

“She had a 1-year-old upstairs on the second or third floor,” the neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told KDKA.

When Weightman returned home, she said she was only gone a few minutes but neighbors contend she was gone much longer.

The neighbor told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti, “All she had to do was ask and I’d of come down to her house and watched them.”

Weightman is free tonight awaiting her preliminary hearing on two counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child.

The children remain in Weightman’s custody. According to court records, Weightman told the police “I’m a terrible mother.”