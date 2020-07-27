HARRISBURG (KDKA) — PennDOT has released its annual online Highway Safety Survey and is encouraging motorists to take it.
“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”
People can take the survey through August 17, 2020. PennDOT officials estimate it will take about five minutes to complete and that people can anonymously submit their comments.
PennDOT says more than 10,000 people participated in last year’s survey. You can check out this year’s survey here.
