CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Closure, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, PNC Park, Slice On Broadway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Slice on Broadway has announced it will close its location at PNC Park by the end of the month.

The last day the location will be open is Friday, July 31.

“It may be opening day for the Pittsburgh Pirates but unfortunately it will be our last at PNC Park. After much contemplation we have decided close this location,” Slice on Broadway said in a Tweet.

Slice on Broadway did not elaborate on the reason for the closure.

Comments