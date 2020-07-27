Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Slice on Broadway has announced it will close its location at PNC Park by the end of the month.
The last day the location will be open is Friday, July 31.
“It may be opening day for the Pittsburgh Pirates but unfortunately it will be our last at PNC Park. After much contemplation we have decided close this location,” Slice on Broadway said in a Tweet.
It may be opening day for the Pittsburgh Pirates but unfortunately it will be our last at PNC Park. After much contemplation we have decided close this location.
Friday, July 31st will be our last day at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/3q5NyUjkHx
— Slice on Broadway (@Pgh_Slice) July 27, 2020
Slice on Broadway did not elaborate on the reason for the closure.
You must log in to post a comment.