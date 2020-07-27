CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two men were arrested in North Versailles after leading a chase.

According to Sgt. Larry Butler with the North Braddock Police Department, it all started Monday when police attempted a traffic stop in North Braddock. Police say when they got to the bumper of the truck, the driver sped off.

About one-fourth of a mile down the road, the driver went over a wall and the truck fell 150 feet down a hillside.

The driver and passenger then jumped out and ran. They got on a bus to North Versailles but were later arrested.

