ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say two men were arrested in North Versailles after leading a chase.
According to Sgt. Larry Butler with the North Braddock Police Department, it all started Monday when police attempted a traffic stop in North Braddock. Police say when they got to the bumper of the truck, the driver sped off.
#BREAKING
Crews are working to bring a truck up hillside after it crashed fleeing North Braddock Police. Sgt. Larry Butler says he attempted a traffic stop when the two men took off, after crashing they ran on foot before taking a bus to North Versailles. Both in custody. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/l44BQHG0TL
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 28, 2020
About one-fourth of a mile down the road, the driver went over a wall and the truck fell 150 feet down a hillside.
The driver and passenger then jumped out and ran. They got on a bus to North Versailles but were later arrested.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.