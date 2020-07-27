Comments
Mango-Avocado Salsa
● 1½ medium, or 1 large, Hass variety, pitted, peeled, and diced avocado
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Mary Vogliano shares a great summer recipe for Mango-Avocado Salsa!
Serves: 12 | SmartPoints per serving: 1 across all myWW plans
Ingredients:
● 1 large, pitted, peeled and diced mango
● 1 large, beefsteak variety, diced fresh tomato
● 2 Tbsp, chopped, finely chopped uncooked red onion(s)
● 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
● 2 tsp, chopped, or to taste cilantro
● 1 pinch table salt
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl; let sit for 15 minutes to allow flavors to blend.
Serving size: ¼ cup
