PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 119 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday out of 1,804 test results, and seven additional deaths.

Of the 119 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 115 are confirmed cases and four are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 7,593 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 10 months to 97 years with a median age of 50 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 10 through July 27.

Health Department officials report 20 more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 603 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 187 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 84 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has increased to 229. Newly reported deaths range in age from 75-95 years with dates of death spanning July 23-July 26. All appear to be related to long-term care facilities, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the 147 newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 2

05-12 – 1

13-18 – 9

19-24 – 11

25-49 – 35

50-64 – 27

65+ – 34

This the the gender breakdown:

Female – 64

Male – 55

Health officials say, as of Monday, 106,299 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

