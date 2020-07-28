Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is claiming a win against a student loan servicer.
On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled that the state can pursue its lawsuit against Navient.
BREAKING:
The Third Circuit Court is allowing my Office’s case against the nation’s second-largest servicer of federal and private student loans, @Navient, to move forward.
This major decision will also help protect consumers in future lawsuits.https://t.co/hcInWtyAyS
— AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) July 27, 2020
The company is accused of deceptive lending practices and steering borrowers into more expensive repayment plans.
Navient is also facing a lawsuit from the Federal Consumer Protection Bureau.
