PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is claiming a win against a student loan servicer.

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled that the state can pursue its lawsuit against Navient.

The company is accused of deceptive lending practices and steering borrowers into more expensive repayment plans.

Navient is also facing a lawsuit from the Federal Consumer Protection Bureau.

