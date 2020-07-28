Comments
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Latrobe.
They say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes from a BP gas station on Sunday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.
He is believed to have gotten away in a light tan or gold colored SUV.
Police are asking to hear from anyone who recognizes the man’s face covering, baseball cap or ring.
You can contact Latrobe Police at 724-537-5526.
