CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 7 More Deaths, 20 New Hospitalizations, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,593
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Latrobe, Local TV, Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Latrobe.

They say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes from a BP gas station on Sunday afternoon.

(Image Provided by Latrobe Police)

The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

He is believed to have gotten away in a light tan or gold colored SUV.

 

Police are asking to hear from anyone who recognizes the man’s face covering, baseball cap or ring.

You can contact Latrobe Police at 724-537-5526.

Comments