PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new hotline has been established for parents with questions and concerns about children returning to school this fall.

Several organizations including A+ Schools, Lawerenceville United and the Boys and Girls Club of Western PA are working together on it. They are fielding questions from parents on a number of topics. They say they began fielding calls from parents when schools started shutting down back in March.

“Folks are interested in everything from PEBT, which was the new EBT program around school lunches that everyone was eligible for to report cards to what our schools’ kind of health guidance is going to be, what our transportation needs are going to be,” said Darrell Kinsel with Lawrenceville United. “So we’re getting a range of issues.”

The hotline will be running through September. The number is 412-256-8536. For Spanish speakers, the number is 412-335-7446.