WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The superintendent of the New Kensington-Arnold School District has announced his resignation.
Former state Rep. John Pallone has been superintendent since 2012. His resignation is effective at midnight on July 31.
His contract ran through next summer, and it is not clear why he resigned.
“It was never my intent nor do I have a strong desire to leave my current position as Superintendent of Schools at the New Kensington Arnold School District; however, circumstances have made it clear that this decision is timely,” Pallone said in a statement.
