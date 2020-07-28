PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For months, it’s been a struggle for the bar and restaurant industry. Some didn’t survive and closed, where others are barely holding on.

In Harrisburg on Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, along with restaurant owners and workers pleaded to House Republicans.

“Everyone is flying by the seat of their pants and flying blind,” Arnold Ivey, the executive chef at Iron Rock Taphouse, said.

For many, it’s been a painful five months from when Gov. Tom Wolf initially shutdown the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Wolf has since opened and closed and reopened the industry again, but in a minimum capacity — at 25%.

“We need an administration that penalizes the bad actors without making blanket policies that will crush the industry,” said Mick Owens, who owns a restaurant in Lancaster County.

Local restaurants like Shiloh’s Grill in Mt. Washington and Alexander’s Italian Bistro in Bloomfield closed in part because of the pandemic.

At the hearing, their requests included grants to assist with business losses, eliminate all license fees for liquor-related service establishments and expand outdoor seating.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, House Democrats announced their relief package for restaurant owners.

It too includes funding, discounts and eliminating certain fees.