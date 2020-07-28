PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Trump administration has announced that Pittsburgh International Airport will receive more than $3 million in funding, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
The exact amount Pittsburgh International Airport will receive is $3,042,608. The funding will be used for rehabilitating the facility’s taxiway and to acquire snow removal equipment. In total, 184 airports across the country and several U.S. territories are receiving $273 million in funding to improve airport safety and general infrastructure.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Department of Transporation says millions from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and the CARES Act have made the grants possible. Specifically, the AIP provided $242 million and the CARES Act provided $31 million towards the grants.
