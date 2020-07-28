PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police are searching for two escaped inmates from the Renewal Community Corrections Center.
Zachary Bookhamer, 26 years old, is described as being 5’6 tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has tattoos: Cross Rip Baby and others.
State Police say Bookhamer left with another man Joshua Giffin through a fire escape on July 26. Bookhamer reportedly has an extensive criminal history and is serving time for a Possession with Intent to Deliver charge. State Police now have a warrant for escape out for Bookhamer.
Giffin has multiple tattoos as well, is 6’1 tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He is currently serving time for Criminal Use of a Communications Facility and also has an extensive criminal history. State Police have a warrant for escape out for Giffin.
Bookhamer’s last known address is 3551 Morningtide Drive in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Giffin’s last known address is 218 Stone Road in Hopewell, Pennsylvania.
