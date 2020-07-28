Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have alerted the public to a violent offender who is wanted for rape.
Police say that 48-year old Michael Cooper is wanted for rape and other sexual offenses and is considered dangerous.
Cooper is described as 5’9″, 225 pounds, with brown eyes.
Police say he is from the Knoxville/Mt.Oliver area.
Police also say that Cooper has prior convictions including 1st degree murder, numerous assaults, and burglaries.
Police ask if you see Cooper, to call 911 and do not approach him.
