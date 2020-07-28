CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Michael Cooper, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have alerted the public to a violent offender who is wanted for rape.

Police say that 48-year old Michael Cooper is wanted for rape and other sexual offenses and is considered dangerous.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Cooper is described as 5’9″, 225 pounds, with brown eyes.

Police say he is from the Knoxville/Mt.Oliver area.

Police also say that Cooper has prior convictions including 1st degree murder, numerous assaults, and burglaries.

Police ask if you see Cooper, to call 911 and do not approach him.

Comments