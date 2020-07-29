PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coastal Conference released its plan for fall sports.

The ACC Board of Directors announced Wednesday that fall sports will begin during the week of Sept. 7-12. In football, each team will play 11 games, 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup, over a 13-week timeframe.

Pitt will play Louisville, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia Tech at home. The Panthers’ road games are against Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Miami. Pitt’s non-conference game, which the conference says must be played in Pennsylvania, has not yet been announced.

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced. More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020

Start times and dates have not been released. There will be one division, and Notre Dame will be eligible to compete for a conference title.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a release. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

The conference says ACC fall Olympic sports may begin on Sept. 10 and play a conference schedule that meets the minimum games required by the NCAA.

The conference also canceled fall competition for men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball. The teams may still continue to practice, the league say.