PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 125 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday out of 1,310 test results, and five additional deaths.

Of the 125 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 122 are confirmed cases and three are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 7,718 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 1 to 98 years with a median age of 52 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 8 through July 28.

Health Department officials report 10 more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 613 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 190 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 84 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has reached 234 victims. The newly reported deaths range in age from 70-90 years with dates of death spanning July 14-July 24, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 4

05-12 – 5

13-18 – 5

19-24 – 15

25-49 – 34

50-64 – 27

65 + — 35

This the the gender breakdown:

Female – 68

Male – 57

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 108,081 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

